Jakande: “Lagos Has Lost A Selfless leader, Genuine Administrator”- Jandor

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, on Thursday joined well meaning Lagosians to mourn the death of the former Executive Governor of Lagos state, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

Jakande, popular called Baba Kekere, brought a lot of development to Lagos as governor between October 1, 1979 and December 31, 1983, in line with the five cardinal programmes of the Unity Party of Nigeria founded by the sage and former Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Jandor, as he is fondly called, described the late Governor has “a father of modern Lagos state who was selfless and achieved so much with little resources ”.

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement noted that “the legacies of Baba Kekere didn’t only exemplify that of a genuine administrator but also a true leader to the course of Lagosians”.

“Baba made people like me from Mushin proud, and I can only assure him that we will never let his legacies die”.

“Thank you for all you did for Lagos, rest well Baba,” he added.

Jakande died on Thursday , February 11, 2021 at the age of 91.

