Headline

COVID-19: Veteran Broadcaster Bisi Olatilo Recovers

-" Doctors have given me all clear, I am heading home"

Editor 1 day ago
0 98 Less than a minute
Prince Bisi Olatilo: Celebrating 20 years of Broadcasting Excellence

Famous veteran broadcaster, Prince Bisi Olatilo has now been declared COVID-19 negative and has been given an all clear by his doctors.

Fondly called Uncle B by admirers, the polyglot and Chairman, BISCON Communications in a message sent to The Boss revealed “Thank God The Doctors say I am fully recovered infact discharged already heading home any moment from now”

This is cheering news for Prince Olatilo who only a few weeks back had to dispell wicked rumours that he had died as a result of the virus.

In a video message at the time, he confirmed that he had contracted the virus and was undergoing treatment. He stated that he was not in any danger and was recovering steadily.

Editor

Related Articles

Osun 2018: Ademola Adeleke Emerges PDP Guber Candidate

July 22, 2018

Nigeria Confirms 248 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 4,399

May 11, 2020

Court Strips Donald Duke of SDP’s Presidential Candidacy, Recognises Jerry Gana

December 15, 2018

President Buhari Lands In Jordan

April 5, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: