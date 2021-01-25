Bella Disu Becomes Chairman, Abumet Nigeria Limited

Abumet Nigeria Limited has announced the appointed Mrs Belinda Ajoke Disu as Chairman of its Board of Directors with effect from January 1, 2021.

Abumet Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is a leading solutions provider for the planning, processing and installation of aluminium and glass products, from single standard windows to sophisticated facades and large-scale design masterpieces.

According to the statement, Mrs Disu, a graduate of the University of Massachusetts and Northeastern University in Boston, USA, replaces Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, who recently resigned from the board.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the University of Massachusetts and a Masters of Science in Leadership from the Northeastern University also in Boston, Massachusetts USA.

Mrs Disu is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management of Nigeria (MNIM) and the Institute of Directors of Nigeria (MIOD).

The new chairman, who was conferred with the French National Honour, Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres (“CAL”), is currently the Executive Vice- Chairman of Globacom Limited, Chief Executive Officer of Cobblestone Properties & Estates Limited, a Director on the Board of Mike Adenuga Centre and a Director on the board of Julius Berger Nigeria plc.

Abumet Nigeria Limited,

Abumet Nigeria Limited maintains worldwide partnerships with reputable manufactures and maintains a state-of-the-art production facility, located in FCT Abuja, fully equipped with cutting-edge machinery and technology.

Like this: Like Loading...