National Peace Summit Scores FG Low, Demands Implementation of 2014 Confab, Improved Security Others 

The National Prayer/Peace Summit has asked the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the reports of the 2014 National Conference, which were decisions taken by the vast majority of Nigerians through selected representatives in 2014.

The conference, which lasted several weeks drew participants from every part of Nigeria, and is said to be all inclusive.

It also asked the federal government to take more interest in, and improve the security of the citizens in the face of incessant killings, kidnappings, armed robbery, terrorism and more, with the recent massacre of rice farmers in Borno State, and the abduction and release of over 330 schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

It further admonished the Buhari-led administration to learn from the churches in Nigeria on how they have ’embraced effective and efficient provision of services in the areas of Education, Electricity and Healthcare – all with resources of the Church’.

The Summit, chaired by the President, Christian Council of Nigeria, Most Rev. Benebo Fubera Fubera-Manual,

made this position known when it rose from a consultation meeting of the Steering/Facilitation Committee of Christian leaders in Lagos comprising leaders of thought drawn from various and diverse Christian organisations in Nigeria.

At the end of proceedings, the meeting made 26 major recommendations, which formed the communique, and signed by 16 representatives from diverse Christian denominations.

The resolutions, which were contained in a document titled CONSULTATION MEETING OF THE STEERING/FACILITATION COMMITTEE FOR PROPOSED NATIONAL PRAYERS/PEACE SUMMIT WITH CHRISTIAN LEADERS IN LAGOS HELD ON SUNDAY 13TH DECEMBER 2020, and made available to The Boss, noted as follows:

i. That the Church in Nigeria should play its appropriate role in guiding the government of the day.

ii. That the Church should be united to play this strategic role of guiding government.

iii. That the government should, as a matter of urgency, revisit the Report of the 2014. Constitutional Confab, and for that matter urgently take steps to actualize positive actions on Constitutional Review.

iv. That the Church should play a predominant role in preaching peace to Nigerians, thereby promoting unity in the Country.

V. That the Church should impress it on the Federal Government to take a cue on how the Church leadership in Nigeria had embraced effective and efficient provision of services in the areas of Education, Electricity and Healthcare – all with resources of the Church.

vi. That the Federal Government should, as a matter of urgency, pay active attention to security and scale down the activities of insurgent groups.

vii. That the Church should set up budget monitoring teams (at both Federal and State levels) to enhance National growth

viii. That the Federal Government should take urgent steps to direct Universities in the country to resume academic activities in order to reduce youth restiveness.

ix. That the Church should be co-opted to play a defined role in promoting grassroot development.

x. That Traditional Rulers should be engaged actively to play positive roles on governance to promote peace and development.

xi. That Government should carry out a survey on the demography of Nigerians in order to pin-point key areas of needed social investment.

xii. That Government should recognise that truth is the only factor that can heal the wounds in our country.

xiii. That the Church should not fail to play its expected strong spiritual role in building the conscience of the nation, so that truth and justice can always be promoted.

xiv. That the Church should preach the full gospel of Jesus Christ by speaking truth to the leadership of the country as everything that emanate from the pulpit collectively shape the social and political outlook of a country.

xv. That the Federal Government should place high premium on human life, as the primary responsibility of every government is the promotion of the welfare of its citizens.

xvi. That Government should re-evaluate our educational system that places too much emphasis on paper qualifications, but instead promote the acquisition of technical skills that can engender more development.

xvii. That the Church Leadership should liaise with identified or perceived Leaders of the recent “ENDSARS” protests and advise them to jetlison any plan of embarking on a second “ENDSARS” protest, but instead enter into dialogue with the Federal Government.

xviii. That the Federal Government should stop paying lip service to the various issues of security, hunger and social justice, but instead create an environment of fairness and equity for all and sundry.

The document was signed by:

Most Rev. Benebo Fubera Fubera-Manual

President, Christian Council of Nigeria.

ii) Mrs. Laurenstia Mallam Catholic Women Leader

I. M. Mukail, Youth leader, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Magboro.

iv) Amb. Nnaemeka Akpee

National Youth President, Kingdom Ways Living Church.

v) Pastor Wole Oladiyun

Senior Pastor, Christ Living Spring Apostolic Ministry.

vi) Pastor Chioma Mercy Ndeobi

Senior Pastor, Straight Gate International Church, Ikeja.

vii) Apostle Paul Ndeobi

General Overseer, Straight Gate International Church, Ikeja.

viii) Rev Dr. Peace Goodday

Lead Pastor, Christ Believers Church.

iv) Bishop (Dr) Olufemi Bankole

Presiding Bishop, the Redeemer Apostolic Mission.

x) Rt. Rev. Best F. Orike

CCN Church Bishop, Methodist Church of Nigeria.

xi) The Most Rev Alfred A. Martins

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos

(Represented by Rev. Fr. Vitalis Ezeigwe)

xii) Very Rev. Dr. Evans Onyemera

General Secretary, Christian Council of Nigeria.

xiii) Pastor J. T. Kalejaiye

Redeemed Christian Church of God.

xiv) Superior Evangelist Mathew Olatosho Oshoffa

Celestial Church of Christ.

xv) Hon. Mary Manzo

Evangelist, World Royal City Church

Founder, Mary Elika-Foundation.

xvi) Archbishop (Prof.) M. A. FADEYI

Presiding Bishop, Christian Faith Assembly Inc.

The National Prayer/Peace Summit is the brain child of the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission, Reverend Yakubu Pam.

