Headline

CJN Tests Positive for COVID-19

Eric 1 day ago
0 7 Less than a minute

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, disclosed this at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the CJN was receiving treatment in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The CJN was conspicuously absent from Monday’s new legal year ceremony of the Supreme Court during which 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria were sworn in.

In his absence, the event was presided by the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour.

Eric

Related Articles

Otedola Salutes Adenuga For N1billion COVID-19 Donation

April 8, 2020

Agbakoba Submits Petition against Tanko Mohammed, Accuses Acting CJN of Constitutional Infraction

January 28, 2019

EFCC Swoops On Okorocha, Seals College, Supermarket In Owerri

July 24, 2019

The Boss Publisher, Dele Momodu Raises Alarm Over Fake Account

May 10, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: