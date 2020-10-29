Headline

Just In: Lagos Announces Resumption of Public, Private Schools on Monday

Private and public schools in Lagos State can reopen from Monday, November 2, 2020.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

The statement was titled, ‘LASG approves reopening of schools from Monday’.

It read in part, “The Lagos State Government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the State beginning from Monday, 2nd of November, 2020 while boarders in public schools are to resume on Sunday, 1st of the same month.”

