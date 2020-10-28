Headline

Breaking News: Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Is New WTO DG

By Michael Effiong

After months of politicking, Nigeria’s former Finance Minster, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been announced as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation ( WTO).

Okonjo-Iweala clinched the position by a wide margin against South Korean Yoo Myung hee, Arise  TV reported citing officials in Europe.

Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala received widespread support from Africa and other continents for her role.

She was a former World Bank executive who has sat on the boards of several international organisations, including Twitter and the Global Vaccine Alliance.

Her victory came days after European Union member nations backed her candidacy against Ms. Myung Hee, who was supported by the United States.

She becomes the first female and first Nigerian to occupy this top position.

