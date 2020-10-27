Headline

Just In: Buhari Reappoints Mahmood Yakubu As INEC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday reappointed Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for another five-year term, according to reports by the Channels Television.

Yakubu, a professor of Political History and International Studies, became INEC’s chairman  after the president’s nomination was ratified during an emergency Council of State meeting held on October 21, 2015.

His first term tenure will come to an end on 9, November,

But with his reappointment,  Yakubu has become the first INEC chairman to have a second term.

