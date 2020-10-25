Featured

Lagos Relaxes Curfew, Now 8pm to 6am

Eric 2 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reviewed the curfew imposed on the state to curb the civil unrest in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

The governor made this known on Sunday evening in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

The commissioner stated, “The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8 pm to 6 am.

“Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses. Public schools remain shut till further notice.”

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Stop Complaining, Vote out Bad Leaders, Abdulsalami Tells Nigerians

November 24, 2018

Army Rewards 37 Anti-Boko Haram Soldiers for Bravery

February 3, 2020

Army Retakes Baga as Boko Haram Terrorists Flee

January 11, 2019

Buhari Blames ‘Disgruntled politicians’ for Violent Killings in Nigeria

July 7, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: