Lagos Relaxes Curfew, Now 8pm to 6am

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reviewed the curfew imposed on the state to curb the civil unrest in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

The governor made this known on Sunday evening in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

The commissioner stated, “The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8 pm to 6 am.

“Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses. Public schools remain shut till further notice.”

The Punch

