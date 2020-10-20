News

#EndSARS: Senate Urges Buhari to Address Nigerians

The Senate, on Tuesday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation in line with the demand of the #EndSARS protesters across the country.

This was part of the seven-point resolution by the Senate on the #EndSARS campaign.

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, who read the prayers for approval called on the protesters to stop the protest and allow the government time to implement the reforms.

The Senate also directed the police to form a wall of security around the youths who are genuinely protesting and demanding reforms in the system against the hoodlums.

The Senate which directed the police and other security agencies not to use aggressive measures to quell the protest insisted that the security agencies should adopt the global best standard in engaging the youth who have rights to protest and make genuine demands.

