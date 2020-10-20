EndSARS: Ekiti Declares 24Hours Curfew

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state effective from 10pm on Tuesday (today).

Fayemi said the curfew followed the state governrment’s observation “with growing concern how the ENDSARS protest, which started as a peaceful protest against police brutality by youths in Ekiti State, has been hijacked by some hoodlums.”

He said, “The hoodlums have capitalised on the ENDSARS protest to rape, assault, rob and extort innocent citizens across the State. These are in addition to the wanton destruction of properties, particularly private properties.”

The governor, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Tuesday titled, ‘Fayemi imposes 24-hour curfew on Ekiti, said, “Government is concerned that if this state of affairs is allowed to continue unabated, it will lead to a breakdown of law and order thereby threatening the wellbeing of the people of Ekiti State.”

“In the past 48 hours there have been incidents of gang-rape, robberies, physical assaults on innocent people, looting and burning of a police station. These acts of brigandage are not in consonance with the legitimate aspirations of the protesters. It cannot be logical to seek to remedy impunity with impunity.

Like this: Like Loading...