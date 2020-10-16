News

Commotion As Anambra #EndSARS Protesters Storm Awkuzu

Eric 13 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

There was a brief commotion as #EndSARS protesters in Anambra State, led by three well known musicians Flavour; Phyno, Kcee, stormed Awkuzu Police Station when sounds of gunshots rented the air, making some protesters to scamper for safety.

Though gripped with fear, majority of the protesters summoned courage and marched straight into the SARS station, chanting “End SARS! End SARS!”.

Recall that governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, yesterday gave in to the demand of protesters by sacking his security aide, and Former OC, Awkuzu SARS, CSP James Nwafor.

Nwafor has been accused of maltreatment and abuse of power when he headed Awkuzu Sars.

Eric

Related Articles

Obasa Congratulates APC, Oyetola, Aregbesola on Osun Gov’s Inauguration

November 27, 2018

Ex-LG Boss, Adewale, Mobilises Support for Sanwo-Olu’s Election

March 7, 2019

Police Officers Protest in Maiduguri, Disrupt Movement

July 2, 2018

Kabul Suicide Explosion Claims Lives of Five Journalists, 13 Others

April 30, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: