Police Accuse Social Media Influencers of Using#EndSars Protest for Fame

Mohammed Adamu, Acting Police IG

The Nigeria Police Force says many youths are using the #EndSARS protest to grow their fan base on social media.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Friday.

He said, “I have seen some of those who are pushing for end SARS who are just pseudo-activists, people who are desperate for public validation, people who are looking to be seen as social media influencers and I will tell you these are the people that post false items, fake news.”

