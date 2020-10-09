“EFCC Did Not Detain Me”- Lagos Speaker, Obasa Insist

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has refuted claims by a section of the media that he was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Hon. Obasa confirmed that he indeed was at the EFCC office but left after for home, insisting that he was not detained.

Obasa, Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria had appeared before the EFCC on Thursday, October 8 as the agency continued with its investigation of the Lagos Assembly.

According to a statement by his Media office, Obasa stated “As a good citizen of Nigeria, a public officer and lawmaker, it was just justified that I honour an invitation by an agency trying to find out some answers relating to some questions.

“It is normal for the EFCC to invite whoever it deems should be invited. Honoring the invitation simply shows patriotism,”

