Opinion: The Beauty of Ashes!

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

Application of wisdom, knowledge & understanding

Submission through a teachable spirit, usually initiated by

Humbling scenarios,

Empowerment cultures &

Sacrifices that makes kings & priests attract interventions from above! Anyone can give up; it is the easiest thing in the world to do. But to hold it together when everyone else would understand if you fell apart, that’s true strength. He who laughs last laughs the best… That’s simply the ‘Beauty of Ashes!’”

There is no rainfall without sunshine…. (Vice-versa)

For both works for the continuity and purpose of living and existence

There is no death without birth (Vice-versa). It is simply the art of business and renewal of species and its upgrades in the ‘gene-nations’, humanly regarded as generation(s).

There is no present without a past (Vice-versa); and there is no future without a present state…

Miracles are God’s ways of conviction for change, balance and upgrades!

The rich we see today have their past…They were once diamonds in the gutters.

The ashes we see today were once a creative beauty of creation and amusement….

Also, the beauty of today may never end up being the same…

Problems are created for solutions to be valuable such as the creation of viruses and its anti-viruses!

Problems if seen with the invisible eyes of wonderful 6th senses on the fore-head would not be seen as a destructive avenue or force/happening but a leverage to stretch one’s imagination(s) beyond the physical and operate for a change for comforts and profits.

Frustration must not be seen as a negative situation or psychological disorder but as an indication of the passion you have a solution for!

‘Foolishness’ is the deepest foundation of wisdom, because it takes being foolish to drive the wheel of wisdom and do the unimaginable things the ordinary senses of man cannot fathom!

That is why he is called a “crazy dude” lol.

“But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty…”[KJV1Corinthians1:27]

It takes ‘foolishness,’ to value the creative products of wisdom (hmm, total submission with a teachable spirit)!

Ashes in its pure form, has its beauty and transforms the state of dirtiness into pureness! Therefore, you really cannot make your black pots white without beckoning on the “ash.”

“Problem itself is a solution to another problem!” Noticing the fact of sleeping to waking-up!

Therefore, it takes sleeping to wake up! You cannot, therefore “step-up your level” without digging low, because it takes “decay” for the “re-birth” of a seed to germinate!

So problems must no longer be seen as problem but a ‘philo-psychological’ institution of the wilderness that involves the transformation of your (psyche) orientation, “knowledge” from its former to a rugged and more confident state that propels and unleashes the sleeping giant in you to function tirelessly through the frustration!

The wilderness is an unconducive place where things are rough, a state of no-help, a state of loneliness and isolation, a state of pity and weeping. It is more or less called “the state of the nights,” but having being through with the required courses for graduation; you then graduate after completing the cycles in the phases of reality to proceed to another stage (which is tagged as the bus-stop of laughter), through the intervention of The Divine for the sake of Humanity at large.

No weeping lasts forever: joy cometh in the morning…. That delay (problem) is a design! No tears, no joy! No cross, no Crown! No cost, No Glory!

In fact, what you think is a delay is actually a divine DESIGN to get you to your Promised Land! PREMATURE BREAKTHROUGHS are actually MATURED BREAKDOWNS! Guilt is feeling bad about what we’ve done. Shame is feeling bad about who we are. The grace of God frees us from both.

Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all. They were only able to understand the beauty of ashes and the glory in harshness and the heat of times; they discovered it is simply a process of incubation in realism which gives them the courage to move on!

Thank you for the time invested on this platform.

Watch out for the Book titled: “The Power of an Empowered Zero” (From Zero to HERO) by Tolulope A. Adegoke. Foreword by Dr Yomi Garnett (CEO/Chancellor, Royal Biographical Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S.A., U.K., Abuja, Nigeria.) Edited by Ola Aboderin.

