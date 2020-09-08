COVID-19: Ghana Introduces Contactless Payment Solutions with QR Payment System

As part of the strategy to reduce and eliminate the spread of Corona virus through person to person contact, the Government of Ghana is promoting QR code as a preferred payment solution in the county.

The QR code allows payers of goods and services to only use their phones to tap the QR of the merchants and payments will be concluded immediately, this therefore prevents the need to give your card to receiving cashiers who keys the card into a point of sale terminal, pulls it out and return it back to the customer.

The QR code does not allow contact between parties in effecting payment.

The introduction of the QR code system has received a tremendous acceptance and strong enthusiasm by the Banks and the general public in Ghana. Presently six Banks in Ghana have initiated services to allow public pay for goods and services through the Universal GH QR code.

The Banks are EcoBank, ECB Bank, Zenith Bank, Bank of Africa, Fidelity Bank and Agriculture development Bank. Other Banks are still in the process to be part of this great initiative.

The Vice president of Ghana Mahamudu Bawumia launched the universal QR code in March 2020, the service adds onto the several electronic payment solutions that the Ghana internet Payment and settlement systems (GhiPss) has rolled out over the years.

