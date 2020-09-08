Entertainment

BBN 2020: Who Leaves on Sunday – Prince, Kiddwaya, Ozo or Dorothy?

Big Brother Naija 2020 housemates, Prince, Kiddwaya, Ozo and Dorothy, have been put up for eviction by other housemates.

The organizers of the show had announced that they have decided to go back to the previous way of nominating housemates who would be up for eviction.

Following the development, after the Arena Games on Monday, the housemates where called individually into the diary room by Biggie to nominate the housemate they want up for possible eviction.

However, after the nominations, Prince, Kiddwaya, Ozo, and Dorothy got the highest nominations.

Meanwhile, Biggie said that at least one of the nominated housemates will be evicted on Sunday.

This is how the housemates voted:

Dorothy – Kiddwaya, Neo

Nengi – Dorothy, Prince

Laycon – Ozo, Dorothy

Kiddwaya – Vee, Prince

Trikytee – Prince, Kiddwaya

Ozo – Prince, Kiddwaya

