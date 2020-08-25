FG Appoints Channels TV Boss, John Momoh, As Interim Chairman UNILAG Governing Council

The Federal Government has appointed a veteran broadcaster and Chairman of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, as the Chairman ad Interim of the University of Lagos Governing Council.

Momoh is also the President of the University of Lagos Alumni Association Worldwide.

Momoh’s first task is the ratification of the election of a new acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folashade Ogunsola.

It was learnt that the result of the election has been forwarded to the governing council by the Deputy Registrar and Director of Academic Affairs, Mrs. Olakunle Makinde.

Due to the crisis that rocked UNILAG, the Federal Government asked the Governing Council chairman, Dr Wale Babalakin, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, to step aside.

The government directed the university Senate to meet and elect a new acting VC.

The institution’s Senate had on Monday elected Prof Folashade Ogunsola as acting VC.

