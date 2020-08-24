Featured

Gunmen Invade Kaduna School, Abduct Students

Eric 3 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Armed men have invaded Prince Academy in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting many students and escaping with them to an unknown destination.

The gunmen, who stormed Damba-Kasaya community in large numbers on motorcycles, also raided many houses in the area before heading to the school

The students were preparing for their Junior Secondary School examinations when they were abducted around 9am.

Mohammed Jalige, spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, told SaharaReporters that he hasn’t been briefed about the incident.

“I’m just hearing this from you, I have been at the ongoing police screening exercise since morning, I will get back to you as soon as I get details about the incident,” he said.

The development comes as many parts of Kaduna State remain under attack from armed bandits.

Saharareporters

Eric

Related Articles

I’ll Tackle Biafra Issue by Practicing Inclusive Government – Moghalu

January 19, 2019

House J: Best Definition for Luxury, Entertainment and Pleasure

June 10, 2018

COVID-19: 15 Chinese Medical Experts Are With Us, CCECC Confirms

May 18, 2020

Breaking: Khashoggi Strangled, Cut into Pieces in Consulate –Turkish Prosecutor

October 31, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: