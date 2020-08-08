Azuh Arinze’s Virtual Book Launch Holds On August 23

Yes International Ventures is very delighted to announce the upcoming virtual book launch of its latest offering, two new books: ENCOUNTERS: LESSONS FROM MY JOURNALISM CAREER and SUCCESS IS NOT SERVED A LA CARTE by Azuh Arinze.

“We know our friends and well wishers have been waiting anxiously for this day. Now, the day has come”, said one of the directors.

The highly anticipated event which promises to be exciting will hold on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

This virtual book launch presents an opportunity to engage with the books and also enjoy reading sessions and sneak previews by the author and those who are already in possession of some copies.

We wish to state that the books feature over 90 Nigerians across professions with a range of practical experiences that can help both notable and up-and-coming individuals in their journey through life.

In these experiential, concise and engaging books, the author shares his field experience as a journalist and consummate interviewer who knows his way around issues and personalities. Naturally, the books have real-life business and professional success stories that are not only inspiring but also captivating. It is also colourful and presented in a readable form.

For us at Yes International Ventures, we are already looking forward to Sunday, August 23, 2020, a day when we shall officially unveil our author and the two new books. It is going to be a big and second to none virtual book party. We expect everyone to join us as we celebrate Azuh and his craft.

We promise you an unforgettable encounter under the distinguished chairmanship of Chief Olusegun Osoba, one of journalism’s bright stars and former governor of Ogun State.

Other important dignitaries and guests include Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, Special Guest of Honour; Prince Bisi Olatilo, Chairman, Biscon Communications, Chief Host; Mr. Emeka Oparah, Vice President, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Book Reviewer; HRM Oba Adedokun Abolarin, Orangun of Oke Ila will serve as Royal Father while the book will be presented by Bashorun Dele Momodu, Chairman, Ovation Media Group.

There is also a long list of guests of honour which consists of Mr. Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson; Apostle Anselm Madubuko of Revival Assembly; Mr. Udeme Ufot, GMD, SO&U Advertising and Dr. Tunji Olugbodi, EVC, Verdant Zeal. The compere of the day is Gbenga Adeyinka 1st.

As we look forward to hosting you, please remember to join us on ZOOM (Meeting ID: 94826557032/

Link: https://zoom.us/j/94826557032).

Signed:

Yes International Ventures

