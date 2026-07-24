Timi Frank Challenges Tinubu to Publish Trump’s ‘Endorsement’ Letter

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has dismissed claims that a reported letter from United States President Donald Trump amounts to an endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, describing it as a routine diplomatic correspondence acknowledging security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Frank challenged the Presidency to publish the purported letter, insisting that any authentic communication from the American President should bear the official White House seal and President Trump’s signature.

“The letter is not from the White House. If it doesn’t have the White House seal and the signature of the President of the United States, it appears dubious at best,” Frank said, questioning the authenticity of the document being celebrated by the Federal Government.

He maintained that, even if such a letter exists, it should not be interpreted as political support for Tinubu or his administration.

“The letter only commended Nigeria for partnering with the United States in addressing insecurity. That is the only reason President Trump may have written it. It was not an endorsement of President Tinubu’s leadership, his economic policies or his administration. It did not say the Trump administration is backing President Tinubu or supporting him for any election in Nigeria. The Presidency is only trying to change the narrative by presenting it as something more than it is,” he said.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, alleged that the publicity surrounding the reported correspondence was intended to divert public attention from ongoing discussions about the release and circulation of court documents relating to President Tinubu’s alleged past drug-related matters.

He noted that the letter was reportedly dated July 6 but only surfaced publicly weeks later. According to him, if it truly represented a significant political endorsement by President Trump, it would have been made public immediately rather than emerging much later.

Describing such correspondence as routine diplomatic practice, Frank said countries that collaborate with the United States on security and other strategic interests frequently exchange letters of commendation, adding that such communications should not be misconstrued as political endorsements.

According to him, the Federal Government’s celebration of the reported letter suggests it is seeking international legitimacy and credibility rather than highlighting any extraordinary diplomatic achievement.

“By celebrating this ‘letter’, the government is showing that it is looking for legitimacy and credibility before the international community. If it had confidence in its credibility, it would not make so much of an ordinary diplomatic letter,” he stated.

Frank recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari was invited to the White House during President Trump’s first term, arguing that such direct engagement carried greater diplomatic significance than a reported letter.

“President Trump invited Buhari when he was President. They stood together and addressed the world. If Tinubu believes President Trump is impressed with his administration, then he should visit Trump and stand side by side with him so the world can hear directly what he has achieved,” he said.

The former APC spokesman also questioned reports that the Federal Government had spent millions of dollars on lobbyists in the United States to improve its international image, arguing that a government with genuine international credibility would have little need for expensive reputation management abroad.

He further maintained that the United States has consistently projected itself as a defender of democracy, the rule of law, electoral integrity and the protection of human rights.

“The United States will never support a government that is corrupt, cannot protect the lives of its citizens or is tyrannical. America will always stand for democracy, election integrity and the protection of lives. Nigerians should not be deceived by the celebration of this ‘letter’.

“The United States remains committed to supporting efforts to address insecurity, protect election integrity and promote democratic values in Nigeria. That should not be mistaken for an endorsement of the Tinubu administration,” he said.