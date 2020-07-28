Medical Directors Guild Faults Stella Immanuel’s Position on HCQ As Cure for COVID-19

The Guild of Medical Directors, a body of private medical practitioners, has dissociated itself from the position of Dr. Stella Immanuel, who had said in a viral video that the Hydroxychloroquine HCQ drug is effective in the cure of malaria.

In a press statement, titled What Do You Think, Doctor, signed by the President of the group, Professor Olufemi Emmanuel Babalola, and made available to the press, the group said Dr. Immanuel’s claim is a ‘massive disinformation campaign’.

Below is the detailed statement:

TITLE: WHAT DO YOU THINK, DOCTOR?

We have watched with dismay the viral video of Dr. Stella Immanuel, a doctor in the United States of America. The video has been shared all over the country and led to many people justifiably asking the question, ‘What do you think, doctor?

The video was part of a news conference held in America. The event was hosted by the Tea Party Patriots. The organization America’s Frontline Doctors, a group founded by Dr. Simone Gold, a boardcertified physician and attorney, and made up of medical doctors, came together to address what the group calls a “massive disinformation campaign” about the coronavirus. Dr. Stella Immanuel was among the doctors who spoke.

Dr. Stella Immanuel strongly attests to treating over 350 patients in her clinic in Houston, Texas with the combination of Hydrochloroquine (HCQ), Zinc and Zithromax. However, people must understand that this is not scientific evidence and just her own personal, unsubstantiated claim.

The important point of course, is to note that medical research has subjected HCQ to intense research. While some studies suggest that it is effective, others have come to the opposite conclusion. It is also true that Senegal, where HCQ is routinely used, has one of the lowest Covid-19 case fatality rates in the world at 0.64% compared to 3.4% in the US.

As we speak, a study is underway in LUTH on its efficacy and safety. Subsequently, a meta-analysis of all these studies should be undertaken to pool all the results and come up with a summative analysis which will guide clinicians. Until then, all anecdotal claims such as the one from Dr. Stella Immanuel must be taken with a pinch of salt. It should also be noted that HCQ may be a cause of serious complications and even death in some people.

Other anecdotal claims such as the herbal mixture from Madagascar have subsequently been proven ineffective.

The Guild of Medical Directors is a body of owners of private hospitals in Nigeria and collectively we are responsible for the management of about 70% of the healthcare needs of Nigerians. So, a lot of the burden in explaining the problem as related to the video naturally falls on us.

Therefore, we feel it is pertinent to explain or clarify the issues for Nigerians.

We must reiterate that the Coronavirus is real and Covid-19 disease is an indiscriminate killer. We know from personal experience since it has killed many doctors and nurses all over the country, including our very own Professor Lovett Lawson.

This disease is definitely not a joke and we strongly condemn the politicization of the disease and the treatments currently being used to fight the pandemic. As at today, the whole world is still actively looking for an effective treatment and of course, a vaccine. Until then, everyone has a responsibility to remain safe and protect one another through the ways proven to help.

These are practicing social distancing, wearing a face mask and frequent proper hand hygiene.

Name: Professor Olufemi Emmanuel Babalola President, Guild of Medical Directors

Professor of ophthalmology, Consultant ophthalmologist Rachel Eye Center

IP HOD Surgery, Bingham University, Jos/Karu Vice President, MEACO.

Telephone: 08098603395

Email: bablo57@gmail.com Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 President, Guild of Medical Directors

