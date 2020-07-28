Headline

Read Full Report of Independent Panel Set Up to Probe Allegations of Corruption Against AfDB’s Adesina

The much awaited Report of Panel of HighLevel Independent Experts Reviewing Report of Ethics Committee of African Development Bank and Response of President Thereto’ has finally been released.

The report of the panel, led by Mary Johnson and addressed to Niale Kaba, exonerated the President of the African Development Bank, Mr. Adewunmi Adesina, and absolved him of all charges.

Read the complete report below:

AfDB Panel Report 27 July 2020

