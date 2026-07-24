Friday Sermon: Resilience, Perseverance and Patience: OYOYO at 70

By Babatunde Jose

Oyoyo, Ije, Dacosta and other aliases garnered on the progression from cradle to 70 years sojourn in this life, is my brother Haleem Ayodeji Akiyode whom I am pleased to celebrate. His seventieth birthday, In Sha Allah, comes up tomorrow July 25. Resilience, perseverance and patience have defined his life.

In Islam, resilience is deeply rooted in the concepts of faith, patience (Sabr), and trust in Allah. Patience is considered a virtue rewarded by Allah, embodying endurance and courage in the face of adversity.

The Quran emphasizes the importance of patience and perseverance, teaching that challenges are tests to strengthen faith. “Indeed, Allah is with the patient.” (Quran 2:153)

Resilience is viewed as a means to grow closer to Allah, finding opportunities in difficulties. The Quran guides the development of a balanced character, promoting patience, strength, and gratitude. “Be patient in adversity; for, verily, God will not let the reward of the righteous be wasted” (Quran 11:115)

Faith in Islam plays a vital role in nurturing resilience and mental well-being. These teachings collectively highlight how resilience is integral to the Islamic faith and personal growth.

Resilience, perseverance, and patience are essential virtues that contribute to personal growth and success.

Perseverance is the determination to keep going despite obstacles, often seen as a fruit of the Spirit in the Christian faith.

Patience is the strength to endure challenges, allowing us to trust the process and maintain composure. These virtues work together to foster emotional resilience, self-control, and a growth mindset, enabling individuals to navigate life’s challenges effectively.

Resilience is the ability to adapt and recover from adversity, and it can be developed through intentional practices involving relationships, self-care, mindset, and meaning.

Resilience is not a fixed trait but a set of behaviors, thoughts, and actions that anyone can learn and strengthen. It involves adapting well in the face of stress, trauma, or significant challenges, and can even lead to personal growth over time. Being resilient does not mean avoiding emotional pain; rather, it means learning to navigate difficulties while maintaining mental and physical well-being.

There are many ways to build resilience: Connecting with empathetic and supportive people provides emotional support and helps you feel less isolated. Prioritize relationships with family, friends, or community groups, and consider joining civic, faith-based, or local organizations to build social support and a sense of purpose.

Maintain proper nutrition, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and hydration. Avoid harmful coping mechanisms like substance misuse. Engaging in hobbies, relaxation techniques, and mindfulness exercises can reduce stress and improve emotional regulation.

Resilient individuals cultivate healthy thinking patterns. This includes reframing challenges, focusing on what you can control, and maintaining hope. Practicing gratitude, journaling, and mindfulness can enhance self-awareness and emotional strength.

Engage in activities that provide a sense of accomplishment or purpose. Setting achievable goals, volunteering, or contributing to causes you care about can help you maintain perspective and motivation during difficult times.

Resilience grows when you actively confront problems rather than avoid them. Break challenges into manageable steps, practice problem-solving, and gradually step out of your comfort zone. This approach strengthens confidence and coping skills.

Structured exercises, such as cognitive-behavioral strategies, mindfulness practices, and strengths-based interventions, can enhance psychological flexibility and emotional regulation. Programs like the Penn Resilience Program or other resilience training frameworks provide practical tools to navigate adversity and reduce anxiety or depression.

Building resilience is therefore a dynamic process that combines social support, self-care, positive thinking, purposeful action, and structured exercises. By intentionally practicing these strategies, you can improve your ability to adapt to stress, recover from setbacks, and even grow from life’s challenges.

Life is full of trials, uncertainties, and unexpected challenges. In the modern world, stress, anxiety, and mental pressure have become pervasive issues. Islam, however, provides timeless guidance for building mental resilience, strengthening the mind and soul, and maintaining balance during difficult times. By integrating spiritual practices, mental exercises, and trust in Allah (Tawakkul), believers can navigate hardship with clarity and hope.

The Quran emphasizes patience and perseverance as keys to overcoming life’s difficulties: “O you who have believed, seek help through patience and prayer. Indeed, Allah is with the patient.” (Quran 2:153)

This verse is a cornerstone of Islamic resilience, guiding Muslims to rely on faith while actively engaging in coping strategies. Combining mental health and Tawakkul with spiritual practice creates a holistic framework for enduring trials and nurturing inner strength.

Islamic mental resilience refers to the capacity to maintain emotional stability, make rational decisions, and remain spiritually grounded during challenges. Islamic resilience integrates faith, reflection, and moral purpose.

Tawakkul (Reliance on Allah): Combining effort with sincere trust in divine wisdom. Spiritual Reflection: Using prayer, dhikr, and Quran recitation to stabilize emotions. Positive Mindset: Recognizing hardships as opportunities for growth.

The Quran reinforces these components: “And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient.” (Quran 2:155)

This ayah teaches that challenges are not signs of failure but opportunities to strengthen the soul.

Patience is a central pillar in cultivating mental resilience. The Quran repeatedly emphasizes the virtue of enduring adversity without losing hope. Sabr allows believers to control emotional reactions, reducing impulsive behavior during stress. By consciously practicing patience, Muslims can approach problems with clarity rather than anxiety.

Asking Allah to grant strength reinforces both faith and mental endurance. Acknowledging blessings reduces feelings of helplessness and stress. These practices integrate seamlessly into a Quranic lifestyle, nurturing resilience while deepening spiritual awareness.

Mental resilience in Islam is incomplete without Tawakkul, the confident reliance on Allah after personal effort. Tawakkul is an active spiritual exercise that relieves anxiety, fosters clarity, and strengthens coping mechanisms.

Believers who combine action with sincere trust in Allah are less prone to despair and over thinking. Tawakkul does not negate responsibility; it balances effort with acceptance, reducing mental pressure.

The Quran states: “And put your trust in Allah, and sufficient is Allah as a Disposer of affairs.” (Quran 33:3) This verse reassures that after sincere effort, outcomes belong to Allah, relieving the mental burden of trying to control every detail.

Alongside spiritual reliance, Islam encourages deliberate mental exercises to manage stress and maintain clarity: Regular Prayer and Dhikr. Salah and Dhikr act as mental resets. Concentrated prayer reduces over thinking, balances emotions, and builds self-discipline. The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) highlighted that consistent remembrance of Allah softens the heart and strengthens resolve.

Reading and contemplating the Quran trains the mind to focus on solutions, purpose, and divine wisdom rather than fear. Reflecting on verses related to patience, trials, and guidance increases emotional flexibility.

“So be patient. Indeed, the promise of Allah is true.” (Quran 30:60) This verse reinforces that patience, combined with reflection, strengthens trust and resilience.

Muslims are encouraged to make dua for guidance and relief. Visualization techniques aligned with prayer help frame challenges as opportunities and reduce feelings of helplessness.

Faith provides a powerful buffer against modern stressors. Believing that every hardship carries wisdom and divine purpose shifts perspective from fear to acceptance.

The Quran instructs: “Do not despair of the mercy of Allah.” (Quran 39:53)

Refraining from difficulties as temporary trials guided by Allah reduces mental tension and cultivates hope. Believers who practice daily gratitude, dhikr, and mindful prayer experience a measurable decrease in anxiety and depression.

By anchoring emotions in divine trust and practicing Sabr in hardships through the Quran, Muslims can navigate challenges without being overwhelmed. Faith instills resilience, improves decision-making, and strengthens interpersonal relationships during periods of stress.

Creating a resilient mindset requires combining spiritual practices with practical life habits. Morning routine of reflection and duas; periodic breaks for Dhikr and mindfulness, reduce stress and improve productivity.

Daily recognition of blessings, even small ones, shifts attention from problems to hope and contentment. This complements Sabr in hardships through the Quran and reinforces mental fortitude. The weight of challenges becomes lighter when approached with humility and divine reliance.

Our brother Alhaji Haleem Akinfolarin Ayodeji Akiyode (Baba ewes) has integrated these mental exercises, spiritual reflections, and structured routines to form an Islamic lifestyle that has equipped him to handle stress and adversity while deepening his connection with Allah.

By practicing these methods consistently, he has developed mental fortitude, emotional balance, and a deep sense of purpose. He has succeeded where others have failed. Struck with a serious health challenge, Haleem combined the wisdom of the Quran, with actionable spiritual practices, Iman, unshakeable faith, perseverance, Tawakkul, sabr, level headedness and unquestioning of Allah’s presentations in his life, in building a fortress of acceptance of the will of Allah in his life.

We will certainly test you with a touch of fear and famine and loss of property, life, and crops. Give good news to those who patiently endure. (Quran 2:155) Allah has tested him with health affliction, death of his wife and his loving mother. But he patiently endured. Like they say, ‘he is weather beaten, salt coated and standing ‘digbin digbin’.

He has kept the faith and is today reaping the reward and climbing the ladder of life to the 70th floor. Many have not been so lucky. Dr. Dacostalime, congratulations and many happy returns. May Allah preserve you and bless your tribe; your children and your children’s children. May Allah be pleased with you. Ameen.

Rabbana atina fid dunya hasanataw-wa fil Aa’khirati hasanataw-wa-qina ‘azaaban-naar: “Our Lord! Grant us the good of this world and the Hereafter, and protect us from the torment of the Fire.” (Quran 2:201)

Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend