Otedola, Okonjo-Iweala, Adesina, Enenche, Others Make List of 100 Reputable Africans

Billionaire businessman and Chairman, Geregu Power Plc, Mr. Femi Otedola, has been named among 100 most reputable Africans for the year 2020.

Otedola was shortlisted by Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation-management firm, among 99 other reputable Africans who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour.

The list features 47 women and 53 men from diverse sectors including; Leadership, Entertainment, Advocacy, Education and Business. The selection criteria are: Integrity, Visibility and Impact.

Among very prominent personalities that featured in the list are Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; Nigeria’s Dr. Paul Enenche, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, South Africa’s Prof. Wiseman L. Nkuhlu, Chancellor of the University of Pretoria and Chairman of Rothschild (SA); Guinean Economist Cellou Dalein Diallo, and Cameroon’s Dr. Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

The list features two African Presidents, one Vice President and policy makers on the category of governance while South Africa’s Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Ethiopia’s Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu and Nigeria’s Folorunso Alakija are featured for their works across the Globe on business.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Sierra Leone’s Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and Ghana’s former Vice Chancellor of University of Cape Coast, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang made the list on Leadership.

The above luminaries are joined by other great Africans who are celebrated for their Social Impact, as well as Social Entrepreneurship, that are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.

Reputation Poll, known globally for its annual ranking of the 100 Most Reputable People on Earth and Most Reputable CEOs in various countries, is also poised to announce a new set of research on 100 Most Reputable Charity Organisations on earth.

During the announcement of the list by the incoming African Chairperson of the Review and Audit Committee/Member of the Board, Ms. Beldina Auma, Chair Emeritus, World Bank Group-IMF African Society and President of SCIP-International, LLC, made mention of the Organisations’ continued focus and commitment in honouring individuals, organisations and brands that consistently impact lives positively around the world and in Africa.

Below is the complete list of those who made the list:

Abdessattar Ben Moussa || President, Tunisian Human Rights League Abiy Ahmed || Prime Minister, Ethiopia Acha Leke || Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company Achille Mbembe || Political Scientist Adama Gorou (Adams) || Human Potential Catalyst Agnes Kalibata || President, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa Akinwumi Adesina Dr. || President, African Development Bank Amadou Diaw || Founder, Forum de Saint Louis Amadou Gallo || Managing Director NBA Africa Amadou Mahtar Ba || Executive Chairman, AllAfrica Global Media Inc. Amani Abou-Zeid || Commissioner, African Union Commission Amina C. Mohamed || Cabinet Secretary, Kenya Angélique Kidjo || Musician Anna Kajumulo Tibaijuka || Member of Parliament, Tanzania Anne Makinda || Politician Anthony Navo Jnr || Founder, African Young Voices Arikana Chihombori Quao.Dr || Educator, Policy Leader Asha-Rose Migiro || Diplomat Ashish Thakkar || Founder Mara Group Basetsana “Bassie” Kumalo || Businesswoman. Belay Begashaw || DG, The Sustainable Development Goals Center for Africa Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || Entrepreneur Bineta Diop || Founder, Femmes Africa Solidarité Senegal Carlos Lopes || Economist Caster Semenya || Olympic Athlete Catherine Adoyo Prof. || Professor, George Washington University Cellou Dalien Diallo || Economist and Politician Collen Mashawana || Philanthropist Denis Mukwege || Founder, Panzi Hospital Divine Ndhlukula || Managing Director, SECURICO Donald Kaberuka || Board Chair, Global Fund Edith Brou || Digital Entrepreneur Ellinah Wamukoya (Bishop) || Clergy Elsie S. Kanza || Head of Africa, World Economic Forum Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Deputy Minister, Namibia Enenche Paul Dr || Senior Pastor, Dunamis Int’l Gospel Centre Fadumo Dayib || Politician Fatou Bensouda || Prosecutor, ICC Félix Tshisekedi || President, Democratic Republic of the Congo Femi Otedola || Chair, Forte Oil PLC Folorunso Alakija || Businesswoman and philanthropist Francis Arinze (Cardinal) || Cardinal, Roman Catholic Church Fred Swaniker || Founder, African Leadership Academy, Ghana Georges Rebelo Chikoti || Diplomat Hafez Ghanem || Vice President, World Bank Hajer Sharief || Co-Founder, Together we build it, Libya Hamadoun Touré || Executive Director, SMART Africa Hanna Tetteh || Head, United Nations Office to the African Union Ibrahim Hassane Mayaki || CEO, NEPAD Ilwad Elman || Director, Elman Peace and Human Rights Center Isatou Alwar Graham || Lawyer and writer Ishaq Usman Bello (Justice) || Chief Judge FCT Abuja Jackie Chimhanzi. Dr || CEO, African Leadership Institute James Alix Michel || Former President of Seychelles Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Prof) || Former Vice Chancellor, University of Cape Coast Jelani Aliyu || Automotive Designer, General Motors Jewel C. Howard Taylor.H.E || Vice President, Liberia Johannes Gawaxab || Governor, Bank of Namibia José Eduardo Agualusa || Journalist and writer Kabirou Mbodje || Founder, Wari Group Ken Kwaku .Dr || International Investment & Corporate Governance Expert Kumi Naidoo || Secretary-General Amnesty International Kwesi Botchwey Prof. || Former Minister of Finance Ghana and Professor, Lamin Momodou Manneh || Lead, Regional Hub UNDP Africa Leymah Gbowee || Founder, Gbowee Peace Foundation Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary-General, Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie Lwazi Bam || CEO, Deloitte Africa Macsuzy Mondon || Minister, Seychelles Major Seynabou Diouf || Police United Nation Manasseh Azure Awuni || Journalist Margaret Blick Kigozi Prof || Consultant, UNIDO Maria do Carmo Silveira || Former Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe’s Mariéme Jamme || Founder, iamtheCODE Matshidiso Moeti .Dr || Regional Director for Africa, World Health Organization (WHO) Mensa Otabil || Theologian Mia Couto || Biologist and writer Michelle Ndiaye || Director, Institute for Peace and Security Studies Mohamed El Kettani || CEO Attijariwafa Bank Mohamed ElBaradei || Law scholar and diplomat who served as Vice-President of Egypt Mutahi Kagwe || Cabinet Secretary for Health, Republic of Kenya Ngozi Okonjoi-Iweala. Dr || Board Chair, Gazi, Nigeria Nhlamu Dlomu || Global Head of People, KPMG Nobuhle Judith Dlamini Nxasana Dr. || Businesswoman and Author Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba || Director, Kenya School of Law Paul Kagame H.E || President Rwanda Peter Tabichi || Teacher Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka || Executive Director, UN Women Precious Moloi-Motsepe Dr. || Entrepreneur Shamila Batohi || Director, National Prosecuting Authority Sheila Tlou || Co-Chair, Global HIV Prevention Coalition Tony Ojobo .Dr || Public policy expert Vera Songwe. Dr || UN Under Secretary General and Executive Director of UNECA, Vincent Rague || Co-founder of Catalyst Principal Partners, Wided Bouchamaoui || Co-Founder, Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet, Winnie Byanyima || Director UNAIDS, Wiseman L. Nkuhlu Prof || Chancellor, University of Pretoria Wycliffe A. Oparanya || Politician Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE || Mayor, Freetown, Sierra Leone 100.Zweli Mkhize Dr. || Minister, South Africa

Like this: Like Loading...