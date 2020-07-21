Buhari, Jonathan Meet in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Details about the meeting which was held behind closed doors are not yet known.

President Buhari’s meeting with his predecessor comes just three days after he approved the naming of the Railway Complex in Agbor – the operational hub of the Itakpe-Warri line – after him (Jonathan).

Presidential aide Tolu Ogunlesi had announced the news on Saturday via Twitter.

The facility will now be known as the Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station and Complex, Ogunlesi said.

