Mallam Isa Funtua is Dead, to Be Buried Tuesday

Founding Managing Director of Democrat Newspaper and former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead. He died of cardiac arrest Monday night.

He was life patron of Newspaper’s Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and Chairman of Bulet Construcion company.

He will be buried according to Islamic rites Tuesday.

