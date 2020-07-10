Adding Value: The Change We Need by Henry Ukazu

Greetings Destiny Friends,

It is an indisputable fact that the only permanent thing in life is change. This is because as rational human beings, we are bound to change. This change is not applicable to human beings alone; animals, objects, institutions, inventions and whatever that exists is not left out. They all go through the process of change. Change is definitely inevitable.

It’s interesting to note that we all want to be changed, but we don’t want to change. We are born to change. Change can be refreshing and nourishing when we change for a good cause. Change can initially be frightening, but eventually refreshing if we don’t give up.

In the journey of life, we all need change to progress. The world, at the moment, is experiencing one of its most challenging times in modern history no thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. It is unassailable that the world will not remain the same at least for a reasonable period. However, progressive minds have been able to adapt to the new normal by exploring other options and avenues to manage their businesses, institutions, and personal lives. This is a typical example of how change works.

In today’s article, we shall be exploring how we can use change to our advantage. Change is not easy. As business owners, scholars, corporations, institutions, human beings etc., it makes no sense to do the same thing over and over again and expect to get a different result. Change comes in different stages and sizes. The question we must ask ourselves is how do we change?

As human beings, we all want progressive change, but sometimes we are not willing to abide by the process and requirements of change. As human beings, we have to evolve, otherwise, we will remain redundant. If you need to see growth in your finance, you need to spend less than you earn, otherwise, you may be running into a deficit. If you need your condition or circumstance to change, you must change the surrounding network around you. This can be your friends, siblings, associates, colleagues at work and even your thought process. Moral: You need to change before your circumstance can change.

In order to truly see real change in your life, you must change your approach to life. Change brings transformation to our life, most especially as it relates to your thought pattern, marriage, relationship, education, religion and life in general. Chinese Philosopher, Lao Tzu, aptly captures it in these lines: “Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, they become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny.”

When you truly desire to add value to your life, the first point of call is to change by associating with what you genuinely want to imitate or achieve. When you change for the better, it adds value to your life and informed minds see the change in you

Question is what are you willing to change in your life? Sometimes as human beings, we feel unfulfilled when we look at our lives, and see our contemporaries; we feel we are not measuring up to standard; it is normal to feel this way, it’s not a problem. It only becomes an issue when we practice ingratitude for all the experiences we have learnt overtime, and most especially, appreciating the fact that you are not where you used to be in the past. Let me re-emphasize this point, the good thing about change is that you are not where you used to be. If that is the case, you must be more excited about how far you have come than how far you have to go. That’s how great men with a heart of gratitude normally feel.

Let’s take a case study of a butterfly for example, a butterfly must pass through three phases of life: egg – caterpillar, pupa and adult. Without this process, it will be hard for the butterfly to complete the metamorphosis process. I don’t know what your predicament is at the moment, I urge you not to regret whatever decision, disappointment, losses, set back, pain, regret etc you may have suffered in the past. They are in your past, and are called past for a reason. Your concern should be how to move forward.

Remember, without those setbacks, you may not have developed or explored other options that made you who you are. Those challenges may have contributed to your turning point. Those people who did you wrong were part of your necessary transformation to the greatness you have become. Therefore, appreciate the changes and pains that come with transformation. It’s part of the change that you need to transform.

Question: What are you changing for? What are you willing to change for and what do you need to focus on to change?

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

