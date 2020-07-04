Opinion: The Power of the Tongue (The Mysterious Dynamite)

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“The words you speak becomes the house you live in. Kindly choose your words wisely; by it, you will either thrive or strive!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke

The tongue is the major tool for creation. The first creation in history was established through the mouth by the tongue. The Holy Bible says, “the words we speak are spirit and life…” Genesis 1:3 reveals “…And God said let there be light, and there was light! The word “God said” goes a long way… the Holy Bible also stated that “God said” Genesis 1:26 “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and overall the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.” And God breathes on it and it became a living soul…the breath is life from the mouth!

The foundation of any creation is established through the mouth and sealed by the tongue! (No pronouncement can be made without the seal of the TONGUE!).

Every man is an embodiment of God’s potency, ability, power and life through the breath of God from the beginning. 90% of everything you carry is revealed and defended by the tongue. That is why, even when an employer has gone through your Curriculum Vitae (C.V) they still call you for oral interview(s), just for you to reveal and defend that which you carry!

The Matthew 7:7 Receiving Code

To receive anything meaningful from God Almighty, you need to first declare and seal it with your tongue, because that is where the power of creation lies. John 6:63 reveals “It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.” Matthew 7:7 says “ASK and it shall be given unto you… (When you ask for something, it is mostly done through the tongue from the mouth by the person in question to the receiver or recipients).

“SEEK” and you shall find…When you seek, it means that you are looking for something, a clue; you need to find answers or solution to a puzzle, but you will be asked what answer you seek, which would involve you speaking to express that which you are searching for.

“KNOCK” and the door shall be open… when you knock a door or gate of a stranger, the owner of the house would definitely ask the questions of who you are and what you seek? This is when you would need to defend your reasons for coming by speaking your truth.

We must understand that communication establishes creation (vice-versa)! The Holy Bible also reveals in Job 22:28 that “Thou shalt also decree a thing, and it shall be established unto thee: and the light shall shine upon thy ways.” A closed mouth is a closed destiny! Whenever the devil wants to harm or disrupt a person’s potency or future, he goes after his/her mouth, first; he inflicts with depression to make the person dumb so as not to have the power or strength to decree and declare what would resist him. The Holy Scripture also says, “Resist the devil and he will flee! It takes purposeful declaration or decree from your mouth and as believed in your heart to resist the devil! You frame your own world by your words! You need to carefully construct your words to safely construct your world!

The words you “speak” determines what will befall you. Speaking is a process that ignites attractions to take place concerning a matter. Words attracts events! If you do not say it, you may end up not seeing it happen in reality!

Communicate the right things with the right people for the right courses, with the right mindset in a bid to cause the right events to happen and to transform what is bad to good with the power of your tongue. Evil communication corrupts good manner!

Create whatever you need with the power of your tongue because the power to kill, destroy and to bring to life lies in the tongue (your tongue is your warfare tool…it is the sword of the Spirit!).

The unrevealed potentials of man can be best described as “pregnancy” because it is within you… you carry it all around, it grows in you and to everyone’s surprise; it also awaits delivery which must be delivered just like a newborn baby…that is why the Bible says “the Creations are waiting earnestly for the emergence of the Sons of God!” it means the creations are waiting for the true manifestations, revelations and illuminations of God’s potencies in your earthen vessels, through the delivery of your words, sealed by your tongues which attracts events! You cannot, therefore, hide God’s potency in any man, because it’s like a shining light which reveals itself and defended by our declarations and decrees or the Word of God…!

Everything you carry are consciously or unconsciously revealed through the mouth (Mathew 12:34); “I am this, and that! I can do this; I can do that! If you can say it, then it is so! if you believe you can or you believe can’t then you are right!

Even our God in Heaven revealed everything He is through His Son (Jesus Christ), because He is the WORD of God. The Word of God (Jesus Christ) is the reason for the Bible! God says “I have lifted my Word more than My Name… for God to fully reveal Himself to His Beloved (us), He made use of His Word (Jesus Christ). John 14:6 (KJV) reveals “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” That means you need to go through the Word to get or gain access to God Almighty! The Word (Jesus Christ) is the bridge that connects Man to God…He is the password (the Code) to gain God’s attention and His blessings through the understanding essence (purpose).

Another strange place where God revealed and declared Himself was in the “burning bush” to Moses… God appeared to Moses by the burning bush in a cave. He commanded Moses “remove your slippers because this land (place) is Holy ground! Go forth to Pharaoh, “ tell him to release my people (Israel) from his captive (slavery)…” you will lead my people to the land promised for them. Moses was awed. He told God (Yahweh) “who will I say sent me?! Then God replied him “tell Pharaoh that I AM, THAT I AM sent you, you will lead my people (Israelite), tell I have heard their cry and I am set to free them from captivity to the land I have promised them.” Moses was almost giving excuses that how could a “stammerer” lead such a multitude, let alone out of Egypt? (it takes a stable word of God to create a stable world).

God has no limit…He is not afraid nor moved by your weaknesses. He will use anything to communicate and deliver everything through His Word for the stability of fulfilment and purpose. “for His Words are yea and amen. That means His Word is the final! His Word is the seal, His Word is CREATION! The Word is ABSOLUTE! His Word gives perfection, strength, ability, revelation, illumination, creativity and re-creativity.

The greatest gift that God has given to MAN to create and re-create “is the power of the word in the tongue.” Deliver your world with the “testimonies” and potencies in your being, through your tongue. Why do you think orators are so respected? Why do you think millions of people crave and pay to hear some people talk? it is because the word(s) of the communicator(s) creates or establishes in them impacts to create and effectively maximize KNOWLEDGE, UNDERSTANDING which gives the receivers (audience) the WISDOM, knowledge and understanding of the virtues and essence of CREATION, through the impacts received in the course of the reception. The foundation of every impact starts from the mind to the brain, which is then conveyed or delivered orally, as sealed by the power in the tongue (decrees and declarations); the words spoken locates the ears of the hearers, which transmits energy and life into the receivers’ body system, then to his soul. I will not fail to remind you or add that when words are spoken, the first thing that receives it is the spirit, because “the word you speak are spirit and life as seen in John 6:63 (KJV). Spirits attracts spirits! Words feeds spirits! Words are invisible messengers of impacts, either positive or negative.

It takes a stable mind to declare stable words to create a stable atmosphere that would benefit all. To grow a viable economy and politics that is enviable, you must have stability in your words and actions (deeds).

Watch out for the Book titled: "The Power of an Empowered Zero" (From Zero to HERO) by Tolulope A. Adegoke.

