Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 25,000 As 566 New Infections Are Recorded

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 566 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 25,133

Eight deaths were recorded from the virus on Monday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 573.

There was an increase in the number of confirmed cases reported on Monday (566) compared to what was reported on Sunday (490).

The health agency in a tweet Monday night said the new cases were reported in 20 states.

These are Lagos, Oyo, Delta, Delta, Ebonyi, Plateau, Ondo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ogun, , Edo, Imo, Bayelsa, Benue, Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Osun, Nasarawa, Borno, Katsina, and Anambra states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to officially report any case of the virus although there are controversies about it.

“Till date, 25, 133 cases have been confirmed, 9, 402 cases have been discharged and 573 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC stated.

The 456 new cases were reported from 20 states: Lagos – 166, Oyo – 66, Delta – 53, Ebonyi – 43, Plateau – 34, Ondo – 32, FCT – 26, Ogun – 25, Edo – 25, Imo – 15, Bayelsa – 13, Benue – 12, Gombe – 11, Kano – 11, Kaduna – 11, Osun – 8, Nasarawa – 7, Borno – 5, Katsina – 2 and Anambra – 2.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said, 132,304 samples have been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there are 15, 255 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 9,402 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 25, 231 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 10, 310 cases, followed by FCT – 1,818, Oyo – 1, 372, Kano – 1, 211, Rivers – 1, 056, Edo – 986, Delta – 965, Ogun –807, Kaduna – 703, Katsina – 549, Bauchi – 500, Gombe – 503, Borno – 491, Ebonyi – 481, Plateau – 405, Jigawa – 317, Imo – 318, Abia – 302, Enugu – 261, Ondo – 308, Kwara – 217, Nasarawa – 213, Bayelsa – 211, Sokoto – 151, Osun – 124, Akwa Ibom – 86, Adamawa – 84, Niger – 84, Kebbi – 76, Zamfara – 76, Anambra – 73, Yobe – 59, Benue – 59, Ekiti – 43, Taraba!- 19 and Kogi – 4.

Although the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Nigeria on Monday further reopened its economy as it lifted the ban on interstate travels and opened its airports for domestic flights.

