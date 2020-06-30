HeadlineNews

Femi Otedola Pays Tribute to a ‘True Titan’, Chief Bode Akindele

Eric 2 hours ago
Chief Bode Akindele, Parakoyi of Ibadan

Chairman, Geregu Power Plc, Mr. Femi Otedola, has paid glowing tributes to departed billionaire businessman, and Parakoyi of Ibadan, Chief Bode Akindele, whose death occurred on Monday, June 29, 2020.

In a clinically worded tribute, Otedola described Akindele as a true titan, whose contributions to both the business world and traditional institution will be missed.

Read full details of Otedola’s tribute:

Chief Bode Akindele, a true titan, departs

I join the good people of Nigeria and men of goodwill around the world to commiserate with the family of one the most astute businessmen Africa has produced, Chief Bode Akindele’s passing on today (Monday, June 29, 2020) in Lagos brings back fond memories of the Parakoyi of Ibadanland, who was my landlord in Victoria Island for seven years (2000 – 2007).

May Almighty God protect his immediate and extended family and give them the fortitude to bear this loss.

I was lucky to meet and interact with the titan, whom I greatly admired as a young man. And during a business deal in the last decade – over dinner in his office and home in Lagos and London – he taught me a great deal about integrity in business. And I became more aware of why he stood tall.

The Chairman of Modandola Group was a role model and teacher I am proud to know (and he features prominently in my forthcoming book on Business Lessons).
May history be kind to him as I pray that he rests peacefully in the bosom of the Lord.

– Femi Otedola

