Entertainment

Veteran Broadcaster, Dan Forster Dies

Eric 1 min ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Nigerian-based foremost American radio presenter, Dan Foster is dead.

Foster known as the Big Dawg’s death has been linked to COVID-19. He is revered as one of Nigeria’s finest radio presenters.

He worked in the US at the Cathy Hughes Radio One and Mix 106.5. He started in Nigeria in the year 2000 at Cool F.M before going on to Inspiration F.M. He also joined City F.M in 2014 and last worked with Classic F.M.

His TV stint saw him work as a judge on Idols West Africa alongside Dede Mabiaku and Nigeria Got Talent with Kate Henshaw.

He attended the Morgan State University where he studied Broadcasting and Drama after spending some time with the US Marines.

He is survived by his widow, Lovina Foster and his three children.

Eric

Related Articles

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage in Highly Romantic ‘Fever’ Video, Shakes Internet (Watch)

October 24, 2018

Jussie Smollett Indicted on 16 Felony Counts by Grand Jury

March 8, 2019

Marvin First Lady, Tiwa Savage, Celebrates 39th Birthday

February 5, 2019

DJ Cuppy Thrills Fans With New Song, Abena

April 20, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: