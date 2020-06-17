Featured

Just In: Victor Giadom Cancels Edo Governorship Screening Exercise

Eric 1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Victor Giadom, who says he’s now the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced the cancellation of the Governorship screening exercise which disqualified Godwin Obaseki

He further asked aspirants to reappear for a fresh exercise.

Giadom declared himself chairman inspite of the NWC which has announced Abiola Ajimobi as the Acting Chairman after the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman was upheld by the Appeal Court.

 

Eric

Related Articles

Onnoghen Asks Appeal Court to Stop his Arrest

February 14, 2019

Uzodinma Won’t be Governor – Okorocha’s Son-in-law Vows

November 13, 2018

APC Appoints Aisha Buhari as Women and Youths Presidential Campaign Team Chairperson

January 2, 2019

100 Days of Coronavirus in Nigeria: Cross River Maintains Clean Slate

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: