Obaseki Visits Wike in Port Harcourt

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday, visited Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

The meeting held amidst reports that Obaseki may be defecting to another political party after being disqualified to participate in the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State.

“With H.E Godwin Obaseki at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt,” Wike tweeted attaching pictures of their meeting.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the details of the meeting were sketchy.

