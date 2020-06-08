Just In: Abia Gov Tests Positive for COVID-19, Goes into Isolation

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has tested positive for coronavirus.

The state Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, made this known in a statement on Monday.

The commissioner said the governor has since gone into isolation as required by the protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He said, “Recall that on Saturday, 30th May, 2020, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state Executive Council and those of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test.

“On Tuesday, 2nd June, 2020, the result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative.

“On Thursday, 4th June, 2020, the governor submitted another sample at the Nigeria Center For Disease Control laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive.

“As a result, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and he is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners with a view to nursing him back to good health.”

Kalu added that the governor has directed his Deputy, Ude Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his recovery and resumption of duties.

The Punch

