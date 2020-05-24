FG Penalises British Airline for Illegal Commercial Flights

The Federal Government has penalised a British airline, Flairjet, for operating commercial flights into Nigeria without approval.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made this revelation on Sunday via his Twitter handle.

He said the airline contravened section 1.3.3 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations 2015.

Sirika said the airline’s “callous misdemeanor” has been reported to the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority, and other British authorities.

“Flairjet were found to violate our Civil Aviation Regulations IS 1.3.3(a) Table 2(IV)7(a) and IS 1.3.3 (a) Table 2(VIII)(4). The maximum penalty for each is N500,000:00K. We caused them to pay and reported their callous misdemeanor to UK CAA, MFA and the UK High Commission,” the minister tweeted.

Part of NCAR referred stated, “1.3.3.1.—(a) Any person, other than a person conducting an operation in commercial air transport or international commercial air transport, who violates any provision of the Civil Aviation Act, these Regulations, or any order issued there under, is subject to a civil penalty imposed by the Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Aviation Act and these Regulations.”

Other sub-sections stated that the Authority can issue a Warning Notice that “recite available facts and information about the incident or condition and indicate that it may have been a violation or a Letter of Correction which confirms the Authority’s decision in the matter and states the necessary corrective action the alleged violator has taken or agreed to take”.

The Punch

