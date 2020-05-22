Nigeria Records 245 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 7,261

Nigeria has recorded 245 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 7,261.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Friday.

It added that 10 more patients died of coronavirus-related complications in the country.

NCDC said, “On the 22nd of May 2020, 245 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 7261 cases have been confirmed, 2007 cases have been discharged and 221 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 245 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (131), Jigawa(16), Ogun (13), Borno (12), Kaduna (9), Oyo (9), Rivers (9), Ebonyi (9), Kano (8), Kwara (7), Katsina (5), Akwa Ibom (3), Sokoto (3), Bauchi (2), Yobe (2), Anambra (1), Gombe (1), Niger (1), Ondo (1), Plateau (1), FCT(1), Bayelsa(1).”

