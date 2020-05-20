WHO Lists African Countries with Less COVID-19 Cases

The World Health Organisation on Tuesday reported that COVID-19 cases in Africa increased to about 86,000 on Tuesday.

WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the update on its official Twitteraccount, @WHOAFRO.

WHO also said Lesotho, Comoros, and Seychelles were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It said that Lesotho had only one confirmed case with zero death; Comoros had 11 reported cases and one death, while Seychelles recorded 11 confirmed cases with no death.

“There over 86,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 33,000 recoveries and 2,700 deaths,” it said.

The figures showed that South Africa, Algeria, and Nigeria had the highest reported cases in Africa.

According to the report, South Africa had 16,433 cases and 286 deaths followed by Algeria with 7,201 cases and 555 deaths, while Nigeria had 6,175 confirmed cases and 191 deaths.

It added that Ghana had 5, 735 reported cases and 29 deaths, while Cameroon recorded 3, 529 confirmed cases, and 140 deaths.

(NAN)

Like this: Like Loading...