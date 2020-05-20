Featured

Buhari Condoles with Diya over Wife’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Gen. Oladipo Diya over the passing of his wife.

A statement on Wednesday, issued by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the President joins family members, friends and associates of Chief Folashade Diya, particularly members of the United African Methodist (Evangelical) Church, in mourning the devout Christian, “who dedicated her time on earth to serving God, and working for the good of others.”

The statement added that, “President Buhari affirms that the wife of the former Chief of General Staff lived to encourage and inspire many on faith in God, demonstrating love, kindness and generosity through focus on helping the underprivileged, and counselling many.”

The President “prays that the soul of the departed will find rest in God,” it said.

