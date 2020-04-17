Cost of Governance in Nigeria’s Very Expensive – Peter Obi

By Eric Elezuo

A former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 Presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has said that the cost of governance in Nigeria is very expensive and totally wasteful.

Mr Obi made the remarks during a live interview with veteran journalist, Bashorun Dele Momodu, on the social media.

The former governor, who is reputed to have contributed immensely to the economic growth of Anambra State, said that leaders have seen governance as a conduit pipe to syphon funds for personal reasons. He gave an example of newly elected officials whose first assignment is always to erect a mighty mansion, invite the ‘whole world’ to come and drink champagne.

He also drew references to the United Kingdom and United States of America where the government officials take public transportation in a bid to reduce cost of governance thereby channeling the funds to the upkeep of the citizens.

