Consumer Protection Commission Shuts Chinese Restaurant in Lagos

- For Refusing to Serve Nigerians

Babatunde Irukera, the Director-General of Federal Competion and Consumer Protection Commission ( FCCPC) and his officials have closed Haufei Restairant & Mall in Victoria Island, Lagos for refusing to serve Nigerians.

A tweet by the Commission read “Today, FCCPC closed Haufei Restaurant & Mall 33 Aboyade Cole, VI based on credible intel & surveillance that the biz declines service to Nigerians. Staff of the biz admitted this is the policy & our operatives experienced same. Both now closed for further regulatory action. https://t.co/UI7DLCNsoL”

A man who claimed to be the owner of the facility tweeted that the allegation against the establishment was false but Mr Irukera responded that he had sent people there to verify the claims by some Nugerians and found it to be true.

He stated that his staff where there and given the same treatment and that was why the restaurant was closed.

 

 

