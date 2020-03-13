Headline

Update on Africa’s Place in COVID-19 Attacks

With nearly 4,000 deaths recorded so far from the Coronavirus disease since it broke out in December 2019 globally, Africa can account for only three spread among Egypt, Algeria and Morocco.

China the source of the virus, and Italy are so far the most affected. Again, over 100,000 cases have been recorded in over 120 countries.

In Africa, there have been very few cases, with Egypt leading with 67 cases, followed by Algeria with 24. South Africa has 13 cases, Morocco six, Tunisia 7, Senegal 4, Burkina Faso 2, Nigeria 2, Togo 1, DR Congo 1, Cameroon 2, Gabon 1, and Cote D’Ivoire 1.

Ghana is the latest in Africa to record a case. State authorities announced on Friday that the index cases are foreign nationals including a top Norwegian embassy official and a Ghanaian who flew in from Turkey.

COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

