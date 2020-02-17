2020: JAMB Registers 1.9 Million UTME Candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has registered over 1,900,000 candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination, as the registration for the examination closes by midnight on Monday (today).

JAMB said on Sunday that the 1.9million was the highest number of registration done in the history of the board and would still increase as more candidates were expected to register on Monday.

The PUNCH reports that the UTME examination has been slated between March 14 and April 4 with an optional mock examination scheduled nationwide for Tuesday, February 18.

The board’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Dr Fabian Benjamin, confirmed the 1.9million registered candidates in an interview, noting that it was the highest registration in the history of the board.

He said, “The registration closes on Monday night. As I speak to you, we have registered over 1.9million. That is the highest we have ever had in the 41-year history of the board. Right now, we have surpassed the last year’s statistics at 1.8million. That is to tell you that nobody has an excuse of why he or she could not register.

“On the February 18 Mock, we have put everything in place. Our workers who are deployed for the exercise are already on the field. And as you are aware, the essence of the mock is to test the readiness of our facilities and also give the candidates the opportunity to have a hands-on experience on the computers.”

Our correspondent, who monitored the UTME registration in three Computer-Based Test Centres in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, reports that there is already a last-minute rush at the centres.

The candidates thronged the centres at Jabi, Central Business District and Kubwa in their hundreds trying to beat the Monday deadline.

At the Global Distance Learning Institute, Central Business District, the centre Manager, Mr Emeka Nwanaka, confirmed the last-minute rush, adding that there were, however, no issues of biometric failure.

