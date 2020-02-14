HEN Foundation Storms UI, Admonishes Students Leaders on Civility in Agitation

A United Kingdom based agency, HEN Foundation, has organised a one-day workshop for student-leaders in the University of Ibadan.

Participants were drawn from the present Students’ Union Executive Council, Student Representatives’ Council and Halls of Residence Executive Council among others.

At the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, who spoke through the Dean of Students, Prof. Adekeye Abiona pointed out the need for all hands to be on deck in ensuring that students leadership

reflect the reality of the 21st century as well as adopt the consultation approach as against confrontation in resolving age-long issues confronting the university system from time to time.

Resource persons at the event spoke passionately from their wealth of experience, each calling for civility in the process of agitation.

In his contribution, Special Guest of honour and ex-super Eagles/ International player, Mr. Mutiu Adepoju, charged the students to be disciplined, dedicated and determined in their academic pursuit as well as their individual ambitions.

He charged them to smartly discover their hidden talents as he drew from his vast experience of how he combined his academic with his football career which started during his undergraduate days

when he played for the then IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan.

In his contribution, Dr. Dayo Kayode, a current affairs Analyst, charged the students to adopt a standpoint of crusaders as against the well known activist approach which is seen to be prone to confrontation in the process of agitation.

He submitted that “civility in agitation will make them a crusader and this will help them in achieving their ambition”, adding that jaw jaw is better for the 21st century as against the war-war approach of the past.

Miss Bukola Alada made a case for the promotion of gender equality in the Students’ Union activities. She posited that gender quality is not about equal gender representation in activities but having a mindset for equal opportunities without bias.

She frowned at a situation where females are just favoured with positions, saying it could be counter productive and against the principle of merit.

The President, HEN Foundation, who is also the President, UI Alumni Global Network, Mr. Jamil Eniola, spoke on a topic “Student Union, a Critical Interface for Visible Synergy between the Students and University Administration, Internally and Externally”.

His presentation addressed

students and University management collaboration.

He called for a policy review in correlation with the 21st-century leadership patterns and methodologies. The HEN President recommended maintenance/provision of basic infrastructures like uninterrupted water supply via an eco-friendly medium (solar technology); reconnecting alumni across the world via the global network and funding of the University’s research progrmmes/centres of global standard among others.

He further suggested that every member of the union whether in government or not should not see himself as an apostle of democracy but participants in the promotion of the overall interest of the nations’ education system stressing that the students union should be given a little more freedom to run its affairs with minimal supervision and those who defraud the union should be held accountable with severe punishment given to them.

