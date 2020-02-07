Ronaldo’s Fiancee Buys Him A G-Wagon Mercedes AMG G63 On 35th Birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo clocked 35-years-old, and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez surprised him with a brand new Mercedes AMG G63.

The special moment was caught in a short video, Georgina posted to her Instagram page with the caption: ‘Congratulations to the man of my life! What a desire to transport our love in your gift.’

In the video, an unsuspecting Ronaldo was filmed making his way out of Turin’s Ristorante Casa Fiore to a group of waiting friends and fans, who sang and greeted him as he walked to his new luxury car from his woman.

