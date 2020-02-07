BOFoundation Celebrates Second Anniversary Lecture, Empowers Young Entrepreneurs

By Eric Elezuo

The Bola Oyebade Foundation, a non for profit organisation, has held its second anniversary lecture with the theme “The Importance of Value Chain in an Emerging Economy”.

Kick starting the event, a member of the board of trustees, Mr. Olatunbosun Ajayi was on hand to present the road so far in the scheme of activities of the organization.

He went down memory lane to the first lecture held at the Airport Hotel, Lagos in 2019, acknowledging as many that gave the organization the needed assistance to set sail.

In his words, our duty is to empower as many as we can to better their lives. We have between then and now, identified more people for empowerment and we will continue to do more”

He eulogised the founder, Mr. Bode Oyebade, as someone who does exactly what he says he would do.

He noted that six grinding machines has been donated, just as four young entrepreneurs were supported at various locations in Ogun State to start up, adding that equipment like sewing machines have been given out.

In addition, Mr Ayokunle Ayinde, who is in charge of the Foundation’s administration, noted that the foundation has acquired a ten acre farmland for outgrowers scheme in Abeokuta to empower people. According to him, the farmers will grow while the foundation will market for them.

Again, a cassava plantation has also been acquired including piggery. He stressed that all aspects of farming has been provided.

In vocational training, he noted that several micro credit scheme are planned for anyone in need of job such as in soap making among others. The foundation pledges to stand as surety for anyone with good business proposal at the Bank of Industry.

The guest lecturer, Mr. Biodun Ogunsola, was introduced by Mr. Lanre Adefowogbe, who gave his detailed background, highlighting his brave achievements in entrepreneurship over the years.

Speaking on the theme of the day, “The Importance of Value Chain in an Emerging Economy”, Ogunsola graphically elaborated the deep but simple to becoming a successful entrepreneur.

In his lecture, Ogunsola informed the young ones that going abroad is not the solution to economic crisis, but making good use of the value chain available in the country, which, according to him, is in abundance. He used the Shea nut as a case study, saying a lot of products could be derived from it.

After a mind-blowing lecture, the guest speaker was presented with a special award by the foundation as a token of appreciation, and supervised by the Founder, Bode Oyebade.

In his address, Oyebade appreciated as many that has supported the foundation till date while giving kudos to the guest speaker.

He went ahead to empower five barbers with barbing tools among whom were Samuel Lukas and Olelekan Ajibola, Raimi Jamiu and Seriki Abedeen and Sikiru Sodik.

Others were Ronke Olafisoye and Wasiu Oseni who got sewing machines each.

In their separate responses, the recipients thanked the management of BO Foundation and wished God repay them magnificently.

Rounding off, the forum took time off to celebrate Bode Oyebade who clocked 49 years on the day as he cut his birthday cake supported by his amiable wife, Linda Oyebade and other members of BOF Board of Trustees.

“Next year’s will be a lot bigger”, enthused a very happy Oyebade.

Pix: Funmi Adeyemi

Like this: Like Loading...