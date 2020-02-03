Just In: Okada, Keke Ban: Riders Protest Again in Ikeja

There was a protest at Allen roundabout, Ikeja area of Lagos State on Monday over the ban on commercial motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (keke) in 15 local councils and major roads in the state.

This is coming a few hours after some of the riders protested at Ijora area of Lagos State, The PUNCH reports.

Before Monday’s protests, thousands of motorcycle riders working for Gokada and Max had on Friday protested at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, commuters have lamented that they were stranded at Bus Stops, had to trek long distances and pay higher transportation fares to their destinations since the ban commenced.

The Lagos State Government had on January 26 announced that it would commence enforcement of the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 from February 1.

The law banned the operation of motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, and Tricycles in some Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas.

They include Apapa LGA, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LG, Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs and Ikeja LGA,

Others are Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs, Eti-Osa LGA, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs, Lagos Island LGA and Lagos Island East LCDA.

The state government also listed highways, bridges and roads where the law also banned motorcycles and tricycles from operating in the state.

The Lagos State Police Command also said it had impounded 188 motorcycles and 78 tricycles as well as arrested 40 persons for refusing to comply with the ban on motorcycles and tricycles in certain areas by the state government.

The Punch

