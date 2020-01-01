Sanwo-Olu, Gbajabiamila, to Headline LASIMRA’s 2020 Stakeholders’ Conference

In furtherance of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision of making Lagos State a 21st century compliant megacity, the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) is set to host its stakeholders in an interactive conference with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Special Guest of honour.

The event is billed for Tuesday January 14, 2020 at the Agip Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Lagos.

Themed Public-Private Partnership on Infrastructure Maintenance Regulation: Aligning with Global Best Practices, the conference

is aimed at broadening the relationship between the regulating agency and stakeholders in discussing challenges and issues through interactive engagement.

It also promises to be a meeting point of management executives from the utility and telecommunications infrastructure as well as operators within lagos state, in addition to overground and underground gas, electric and water cable providers.

Among other issues of engagement at the meet are discussions and communique on health and safety issues in line with global practices on mast and towers in Lagos State airspace.

Reassuring participants of a hitch free conference, LASIMRA’s General Manager, Engr. Funshi Elulade, said stakeholders are in for a mutually beneficial conference.

