Finally, NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, Resigns

The President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has announced his resignation from office.

He made the announcement during a press conference at the NFF Glass House in Abuja on Thursday.

Addressing journalists, Gusau said he decided to step aside to give other Nigerians the opportunity to contribute to the development of football in the country.

He maintained that despite the failure of the federation’s men’s and women’s teams to qualify for the World Cups, he is leaving the NFF in a better position than he found it.

Gusau also disclosed that he had advised members of his board to resign, but said he is not aware of any board member who had so far stepped down.

“I just want to tell you that I decided to resign my position as the NFF President. I informed my board members and advised them that anybody who wants to follow me to also resign, but as I am talking to you I cannot tell you who and who or how many board members that have resigned,” he said.