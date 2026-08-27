A Global Tribute to Dolly Parton, Queen of Country Music

By Prince Adeyemi Aseperi-Shonibare

Some people become famous. Others become legends. And then there are the very rare people who become part of the world’s family.

Dolly Parton was all three.

At 80, the Queen of Country Music has left the earthly stage. In this poetic farewell, we imagine Dolly joining the heavenly celestial choir, wearing her Coat of Many Colors, and going to say hello to God.

Nashville has lost a queen. Country music has lost one of its greatest storytellers. Hollywood has lost an extraordinary entertainer. Millions around the world have lost a voice that made them laugh, cry, dance, dream and believe.

Yet Dolly’s music remains. Her generosity remains. Her humour remains. Her example remains.

And her story remains one of the most remarkable journeys in modern entertainment.

FROM THE TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS TO THE WORLD

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born on January 19, 1946, in Locust Ridge,

Tennessee, one of twelve children of Lee and Avie Lee Parton.

The family lived modestly in the Great Smoky Mountains. Her father worked as a farmer and labourer, while her mother brought music, stories and faith into the home.

Dolly never forgot where she came from.

Those early years became the raw material for some of her greatest songwriting. Her childhood, family, poverty, faith and determination eventually became stories that millions could recognise as their own.

Few songs captured that journey more beautifully than “Coat of Many Colors.”

A simple coat made from scraps became a story about a mother’s love, childhood dignity and the understanding that love can be worth more than material wealth.

Dolly transformed her childhood into music.

And that music transformed her life.

THE LITTLE GIRL WHO FOUND HER VOICE

Dolly began performing while still a child.

At 13, she recorded “Puppy Love” and began appearing on radio and television.

Her journey eventually took her to The Porter Wagoner Show, where Porter Wagoner became an important mentor and musical partner.

The programme introduced Dolly to a national audience.

But Dolly knew she had a destiny of her own.

She eventually stepped out as a solo artist.

The little girl from Tennessee became one of the defining figures in country music.

The Queen of Country Music.

SHE DID NOT JUST SING SONGS — SHE WROTE STORIES

Dolly wrote thousands of songs and created a catalogue that crossed country, pop, bluegrass, gospel and popular culture.

There was “Jolene,” a simple but powerful story of love, insecurity and desperation.

There was “I Will Always Love You,” written and originally recorded by Dolly before Whitney Houston transformed it into a global phenomenon through The Bodyguard.

There was “9 to 5,” which became both a working people’s anthem and a signature Dolly Parton moment.

There was “Coat of Many Colors,” perhaps the clearest musical window into the little girl who became the superstar.

And there were “Here You Come Again,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Two Doors Down,” “Love Is Like a Butterfly,” “Joshua,” “The Bargain Store,” “Tennessee Homesick Blues,” “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” “Dumb Blonde,” “Applejack” and many more.

Dolly did not merely make records.

She made memories.

DOLLY AND KENNY TOGETHER AGAIN

Dolly understood the power of collaboration.

Her musical family included Porter Wagoner, Kenny Rogers, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Reba McEntire, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Queen Latifah, Lainey Wilson, Sabrina Carpenter and many others.

But one of her most beloved partnerships was with Kenny Rogers.

Their friendship and musical chemistry produced unforgettable recordings, particularly “Islands in the Stream.”

Their relationship became part of the emotional history of country music.

So, in our imagined heavenly reunion, Kenny is waiting at the gates.

Dolly arrives.

Kenny smiles.

“Dolly, I’ve been waiting for you.”

She laughs.

“Kenny, let’s sing again.”

The heavenly musicians begin.

Perhaps they sing “Islands in the Stream.”

Perhaps they revisit their other collaborations.

Perhaps they even share a symbolic duet on Kenny’s “Lady.”

There are no charts now.

No recording contracts.

No awards.

Just two old friends.

Two beautiful voices.

One eternal stage.

Dolly and Kenny — together again.

THE FAMILY WOMAN BEHIND THE SUPERSTAR

Behind the glitter, the wigs, the rhinestones and the global fame was a woman deeply connected to family.

Dolly’s relationship with children was especially interesting because she and her husband, Carl Dean, never had children of their own.

In a 2003 interview with Larry King, Dolly explained that she and Carl had discussed having children and adoption. She said she would have wanted children of her own, but felt that the demands of her career and constant travelling would not have been fair to a child. She also wondered whether her intensely busy life would have allowed her to be the kind of parent she wanted to be.

But Dolly’s life was already deeply intertwined with children.

She told Larry King that she and Carl had helped raise five of her younger brothers and sisters, who had lived with them and whom they helped send to school. When those siblings eventually married and had children of their own, another beautiful family tradition emerged.

Dolly explained that her nieces and nephews regarded her and Carl almost like parents. She therefore suggested that they could think of them as grandparents.

And so Dolly received one of the most affectionate names in her family:

“Aunt Granny.”

Carl became:

“Uncle Pepaw.”

That story reveals something important about Dolly.

Motherhood was not absent from her life.

It simply took a different form.

She became an aunt, sister, godmother, mentor and protector to generations of people around her.

And perhaps that is part of why her love for children eventually became such a central part of her philanthropy.

FROM FAME TO FORTUNE — AND FROM FORTUNE TO GIVING

Dolly built an extraordinary business and entertainment empire.

Dollywood.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede.

DreamMore Resort.

Music publishing.

Books.

Film and television.

Merchandising.

Hospitality.

Theatre.

And numerous other ventures.

But her greatest investment was arguably not in entertainment.

It was in people.

Through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, children have received millions upon millions of books.

The programme began in Tennessee in honour of her father, who had never learned to read, and grew into an international literacy initiative. It has reached children across the United States and in countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the Republic of Ireland.

Dolly also donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University in 2020 to support COVID-19 research.

Her philanthropy extended across literacy, education, healthcare, disaster relief and community development.

She understood something that many successful people never fully learn:

Success becomes more meaningful when it is shared.

LOVE, MARRIAGE AND CARL DEAN

Dolly met Carl Thomas Dean shortly after moving to Nashville in 1964.

They married in 1966.

Their marriage lasted nearly six decades.

Carl preferred privacy and remained largely outside Dolly’s enormous public life.

He was her private sanctuary while she conquered the public world.

When Carl died in March 2025, Dolly lost the man who had shared much of the journey with her.

She continued her work, carrying that loss quietly.

And now, in this imagined heavenly reunion, perhaps Carl is waiting too.

Perhaps Dolly arrives and sees him before she sees anyone else.

No cameras.

No reporters.

No stage.

Just Carl.

And perhaps she simply says:

“I’m home.”

DOLLY — THE MOVIE STAR

Hollywood came calling, and Dolly answered.

She became a successful actress and entertainer in films including:

9 to 5.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

Steel Magnolias.

Rhinestone.

Straight Talk.

Joyful Noise.

Christmas on the Square.

Gnomeo & Juliet.

She moved effortlessly between country music, Hollywood, television, theatre and business.

She never had to stop being Dolly Parton to become a Hollywood star.

THE NUMBERS BEHIND THE LEGEND

Dolly’s career produced extraordinary achievements.

She sold more than 100 million records worldwide, according to commonly cited industry estimates, and wrote thousands of songs.

She received multiple Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

She received the Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts, alongside recognition from the Emmy, Academy Award, Golden Globe and Tony Award institutions.

Her 2023 album Rockstar reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

But statistics cannot fully explain Dolly Parton.

Her greatest achievement was longevity.

She remained relevant across generations while remaining recognisably herself.

THE WORLD BIDS FAREWELL

Following the announcement of Dolly’s death, tributes poured in from musicians, actors, political leaders and people from around the world.

Her nephew Bryan Seaver described her as having lived “in the light” and being in the arms of Jesus. He also spoke of Dolly as “Aunt Granny” to one generation and “Gigi” to another, while emphasising how she opened doors for her family and for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers.

Miley Cyrus, Dolly’s goddaughter, mourned the loss of what she described as a profoundly pure soul.

Reba McEntire remembered Dolly with deep affection, thanking her for everything she gave to the world and reflecting on the joy of imagining Dolly reunited in heaven with family and friends who had gone before her.

Linda Ronstadt, Dolly’s collaborator alongside Emmylou Harris on the Trio recordings, remembered working with Dolly as one of the extraordinary musical experiences of her life.

Taylor Swift reflected on the difficulty of imagining a world without Dolly, while emphasising the lasting legacy created by the countless lives she changed.

Kacey Musgraves captured the sudden emptiness with a simple sentiment: the world felt less sparkly without Dolly, while expressing comfort that Dolly was again with Carl Dean.

Julia Roberts, Dolly’s Steel Magnolias co-star, remembered her as a magical and joyful human being and described knowing her as a treasure.

Blake Shelton, who worked with Dolly on The Voice, remembered her as exactly the person people believed she was — loving, caring, fun and like a close member of the family.

Beyoncé called Dolly a “north star,” reflecting the influence Dolly had on artists far beyond traditional country music.

Paul McCartney, Jane Fonda, Bette Midler, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill, Joan Jett, Carol Burnett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Melissa Etheridge, Kristen Chenoweth, Jack White and many others also joined the global remembrance.

Carol Burnett remembered Dolly’s personal kindness, while other performers recalled her generosity, humour and ability to make people feel valued.

The tributes were not limited to entertainment.

President Donald Trump called Dolly’s death a true loss for millions and ordered American flags to be lowered for a week in her honour.

Senator Bill Hagerty described Dolly as a Tennessee treasure whose legacy was rooted in faith, family and her home state.

Senator Marsha Blackburn remembered her as an iconic leader who loved Tennessee and the United States.

Senator Bernie Sanders highlighted Dolly’s philanthropy and advocacy for literacy, education, healthcare and disaster relief.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear praised the continuing impact of her Imagination Library.

New York City also honoured her memory, with the Empire State Building illuminated in pink following her death.

The tributes crossed politics, generations, musical genres and national borders.

That may be Dolly’s greatest legacy.

She brought people together.

THE HEAVENLY CELESTIAL CHOIR OF LEGENDS

And now, let us return to our poetic vision.

Imagine the heavenly gates opening.

Kenny Rogers is there.

Porter Wagoner is there.

Kris Kristofferson is there.

Loretta Lynn is there.

Tammy Wynette is there.

Whitney Houston is there.

And perhaps Carl Dean is standing quietly among them.

The celestial musicians are ready.

Dolly walks onto the stage wearing her Coat of Many Colors.

Kenny reaches for her hand.

“Ready, Dolly?”

She smiles.

“I’ve been ready all my life.”

The music begins.

Kenny harmonises.

Whitney joins.

Loretta and Tammy add their voices.

Porter plays.

Kris smiles.

And the heavenly celestial choir rises.

The Queen is home.

HELLO GOD — THE FINAL CURTAIN

At the final curtain of this tribute, let us imagine Dolly standing before God.

No cameras.

No fame.

No fortune.

No stage lights.

Only Dolly and her Creator.

Her Coat of Many Colors shines like a rainbow.

She looks toward heaven and, in this original memorial poetry created for this tribute, sings:

Hello God, I’ve come home today,

From the mountains where I learned to pray.

I brought my songs, my dreams, my heart,

And all the love I gave along the way.

Hello God, Your little girl is home,

No more roads, no more stages to roam.

I gave what I could while I walked this land,

Now I’m resting safely in Your hand.

I came with a song, I leave with a song,

Your love was with me all along.

My Coat of Many Colors shines,

And I’m home at last — for all of time.

Kenny takes her hand.

Whitney raises her voice.

Loretta and Tammy harmonise.

Porter lifts his guitar.

Kris smiles.

And the heavenly celestial choir responds:

Welcome home, Dolly.

The world will keep your music.

Heaven has your voice.

Sing with the angels.

Sing with your friends.

Sing with the heavenly celestial choir.

Your earthly journey is over.

Your heavenly song has begun.

Dolly smiles.

She looks toward God.

She adjusts her Coat of Many Colors.

She lifts the microphone.

And heaven hears:

“Hello, God…”

The choir rises.

The angels sing.

And somewhere beyond the stars, the Queen of Country Music begins her greatest concert.

The earthly microphone has been laid down.

The heavenly microphone has been picked up.

The Queen has left the stage.

But her songs remain.

Her generosity remains.

Her laughter remains.

Her family remains.

Her legacy remains.

The little girl from Tennessee became a global icon.

She gave the world songs.

She gave children books.

She gave communities hope.

She gave generations memories.

She gave her family a legacy.

And now, in our imagination, she has gone home.

GOODBYE MAMA DOLLY.

The “Hello God” passage and the imagined heavenly conversations in this tribute are original memorial poetry created for this article. They are not presented as actual Dolly Parton lyrics or quotations.

REST IN PERFECT PEACE, DOLLY REBECCA PARTON. 🕊️

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